Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have given their last New Year greetings to members of the public before his scheduled abdication in April.
The couple and other members of their family appeared seven times on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.
They had been scheduled to make five appearances. But huge crowds of well-wishers motivated them to appear two more times.
The Imperial Household Agency says over 154,000 people visited the palace. That's a record for the current Heisei era and nearly 30,000 more than the previous record set last year.
The Emperor told visitors that he is pleased to celebrate the New Year with them under clear skies.
He expressed hope that this year will be a good one for as many people as possible. He added he is praying for peace and happiness for people in Japan and around the world.
VIDEO
Jan 03
A strong earthquake has hit western Japan. It registered an intensity of 6-minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to seven in Nagomimachi Town in Kumamoto Prefecture. There is no danger of tsunami.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have given their last New Year greetings to members of the public before his scheduled abdication in April.
(NHK)
Jan 03
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he was able to "tee off to a good start" as he played his first round of golf in 2019.
(Japan Today)
Jan 02
Japan will start collecting from next Monday a departure tax of ¥1,000 for each person leaving the country by aircraft or ship regardless of nationality.
(Japan Times)
Jan 02
Over half of the total tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan have been sold, a source said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 01
The number of Japanese aged 20, the legal age of adulthood, on New Year’s Day will be 1.25 million, up 20,000 from a year earlier, according to a government estimate released Monday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 01
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided.
(Nikkei)
Jan 01
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma.
(NHK)
Jan 01
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.
(Japan Times)