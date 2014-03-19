Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he was able to "tee off to a good start" as he played his first round of golf in 2019.

"Japan faces a big turning point. I would like to do my best as prime minister every day," said Abe, whose playing partners at the course in Chigasaki, near Tokyo, included Fujio Mitarai and Sadayuki Sakakibara, both honorary chairmen of the Japan Business Federation.

Abe, who spoke with reporters as he made his way around the course, also referred to the Group of 20 summit that Japan hosts in Osaka this year and the enthronement of a new emperor.

It is the third time Abe has played golf since he began his New Year's holiday on Saturday.