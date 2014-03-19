Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he was able to "tee off to a good start" as he played his first round of golf in 2019.
"Japan faces a big turning point. I would like to do my best as prime minister every day," said Abe, whose playing partners at the course in Chigasaki, near Tokyo, included Fujio Mitarai and Sadayuki Sakakibara, both honorary chairmen of the Japan Business Federation.
Abe, who spoke with reporters as he made his way around the course, also referred to the Group of 20 summit that Japan hosts in Osaka this year and the enthronement of a new emperor.
It is the third time Abe has played golf since he began his New Year's holiday on Saturday.
A strong earthquake has hit western Japan. It registered an intensity of 6-minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to seven in Nagomimachi Town in Kumamoto Prefecture. There is no danger of tsunami.
(NHK)
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.
(Japan Times)