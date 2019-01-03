A strong earthquake has hit western Japan. It registered an intensity of 6-minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to seven in Nagomimachi Town in Kumamoto Prefecture. There is no danger of tsunami.

Japan's Metrological Agency says the quake occurred at around 6:10 PM on Thursday. It had an estimated magnitude of 5.0.

The agency says the focus was about 10 kilometers underground in the Kumamoto region.