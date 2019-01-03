A strong earthquake has hit western Japan. It registered an intensity of 6-minus on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to seven in Nagomimachi Town in Kumamoto Prefecture. There is no danger of tsunami.
Japan's Metrological Agency says the quake occurred at around 6:10 PM on Thursday. It had an estimated magnitude of 5.0.
The agency says the focus was about 10 kilometers underground in the Kumamoto region.
(NHK)
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.
(Japan Times)