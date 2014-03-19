Bank of Japan set to trim inflation outlook for next 2 years
Nikkei -- Jan 04
Bank of Japan policymakers will weigh downgrading their inflation outlook at their meeting later this month to reflect lower crude oil prices, cuts in mobile phone fees and an expansion of free schooling.

The Japanese central bank remains committed to its current monetary easing policy, but will take into account uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets during the two-day meeting ending Jan. 23, when the BOJ releases its latest semiannual Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report.

The BOJ is considering lowering its fiscal 2019 forecast for consumer price growth to around 1% from last October's projection of 1.4%. Policymakers are also looking at a minor downward revision to the fiscal 2020 forecast of 1.5%.

Last October's projections exclude the effect of a consumption tax hike planned for this October. Fiscal 2019 begins April 1.

Few within the BOJ are suggesting that additional easing measures need to be announced this month, despite the recent gyrations in financial markets.

The effects of the global oil rout, cheaper mobile plans in Japan and the government's approval of free preschool education are all expected to be transitory, with limited impact on prices after fiscal 2020. BOJ policymakers even think those factors will stimulate consumer spending by leaving households with more disposable income.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jan 04
Bank of Japan set to trim inflation outlook for next 2 years
Bank of Japan policymakers will weigh downgrading their inflation outlook at their meeting later this month to reflect lower crude oil prices, cuts in mobile phone fees and an expansion of free schooling. (Nikkei)
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Abe urges wage increase for Japan’s workforce in effort to spur consumption before tax hike
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of next October’s planned sales tax hike, the sixth consecutive year he has requested such an increase. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Nikkei plunges below 20,000 amid global sell-off
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average plummeted more than 1,000 points. The index finished below the key 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2017. (NHK)
Dec 20
Nikkei ends below 21,000 for first time in nine months
The benchmark Nikkei average closed below 21,000 for the first time in nearly nine months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Bank of Japan's Y400 trillion cash injection changes little for ordinary people
It’s been the most radical cash injection in history — nearly ¥400 trillion pumped into Japan’s economy over more than five years to slay deflation and kick growth into higher gear. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
With water privatization, Japan faces crossroads in battling its aging pipes
Japanese water is clean and readily available, as evidenced by drinkable tap water and a nearly 100 percent penetration rate. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan logs 2nd-longest post-war recovery
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage. (NHK)
Dec 14
Gov't aims to have new foreign workers focus on regional areas
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)