If you’ve watched any of the films from Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, you’ll know just how integral the world of nature is to many of their plots and characters.

From the forest creatures in "My Neighbour Totoro" and "Princess Mononoke" to the floating world of "Laputa: Castle in the Sky," Ghibli characters are often striving for peace between modern-day technology and Mother Nature, so if there’s one place you’d expect to see these animated characters in person, it’d be on a man-made structure in a woodland in Japan.

Twitter user @hana_inko was lucky enough to experience such an encounter, and it happened whilst driving along a road on a mountain pass in Saitama Prefecture. After driving past some familiar characters, @hana_inko did a double-take and stopped the car to snap some photos of what had appeared.

Along the roadside was a large image of the robot from "Laputa: Castle in the Sky," complete with a flower and butterfly by his foot. Not far away, some characters from "Spirited Away" could be seen, with Radish Spirit Oshira-sama joined by fellow bathhouse lovers, the masked Kasuga-Sama, and No Face beside them.