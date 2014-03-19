Ghibli moss art discovered along mountain road in Japan
Japan Today -- Jan 04
If you’ve watched any of the films from Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, you’ll know just how integral the world of nature is to many of their plots and characters.

From the forest creatures in "My Neighbour Totoro" and "Princess Mononoke" to the floating world of "Laputa: Castle in the Sky," Ghibli characters are often striving for peace between modern-day technology and Mother Nature, so if there’s one place you’d expect to see these animated characters in person, it’d be on a man-made structure in a woodland in Japan.

Twitter user @hana_inko was lucky enough to experience such an encounter, and it happened whilst driving along a road on a mountain pass in Saitama Prefecture. After driving past some familiar characters, @hana_inko did a double-take and stopped the car to snap some photos of what had appeared.

Along the roadside was a large image of the robot from "Laputa: Castle in the Sky," complete with a flower and butterfly by his foot. Not far away, some characters from "Spirited Away" could be seen, with Radish Spirit Oshira-sama joined by fellow bathhouse lovers, the masked Kasuga-Sama, and No Face beside them.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jan 04
Advisory issued for possible tremors in Kumamoto
The Meteorological Agency has issued an advisory for possible tremors in and around Kumamoto Prefecture in western Japan. (NHK)
Jan 04
Man strips, makes it rain atop stone lantern at Ise Jingu shrine in Japan
With such a revered, sacred background, Ise Jingu is a popular destination during Japan’s most holy of holidays, the New Year period. And as people come to pray and worship here, the famous and well-preserved Okage Yokocho traditional shopping street that leads up to the shrine becomes filled with people, creating a bustling atmosphere. (soranews24.com)
Jan 04
Bank of Japan set to trim inflation outlook for next 2 years
Bank of Japan policymakers will weigh downgrading their inflation outlook at their meeting later this month to reflect lower crude oil prices, cuts in mobile phone fees and an expansion of free schooling. (Nikkei)
Jan 04
Japan to step up research on high-output military laser
The Defense Ministry will crank into high gear its research to develop a high-output military laser that can intercept mortar rounds and enemy drones flying at low altitudes. (Japan Times)
Jan 04
Ghibli moss art discovered along mountain road in Japan
If you’ve watched any of the films from Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, you’ll know just how integral the world of nature is to many of their plots and characters. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
Earthquake rattles parts of Kyushu; no damage reported
An earthquake shook southwestern Japan on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami watch was lifted within an hour. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
Emperor makes last New Year greetings
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have given their last New Year greetings to members of the public before his scheduled abdication in April. (NHK)
Jan 03
Abe starts year with a game of golf, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he was able to "tee off to a good start" as he played his first round of golf in 2019. (Japan Today)
Jan 02
Emperor and Empress receive New Year greetings
In Tokyo, members of the Imperial family and state dignitaries have presented their New Year's greetings to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. (NHK)
Jan 02
Japan to begin collecting Y1,000 departure tax from next Monday
Japan will start collecting from next Monday a departure tax of ¥1,000 for each person leaving the country by aircraft or ship regardless of nationality. (Japan Times)