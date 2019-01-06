Partial solar eclipse observed in Japan
NHK -- Jan 07
Sky watchers across Japan have enjoyed the first partial solar eclipse over the country in three years.

The sun was partially concealed by the moon on Sunday morning. It was the first such eclipse observable in Japan since March in 2016.

In the northern city of Sapporo, at 10:13 AM, the eclipse obscured about 40 percent of the sun.

About 30 percent of the sun was obscured at 10:06 AM in Tokyo.

Gatherings were held in many places to observe the event.

People enjoyed the spectacle while wearing protective glasses.

An elementary school boy at a gathering in Sapporo said the eclipsed sun looked like the moon. He said he saw it for the first time, and that he was surprised at its beauty.

The National Astronomical Observatory of J

6日午前、全国各地で「部分日食」が観測されました。　観察イベントに参加：「お月さまが太陽を食べているように見えました」　月が太陽の前を横切る際、太陽の一部が隠されて太陽が欠けて見える部分日食。国内で観測されるのは2016年以来、3年ぶりです。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
