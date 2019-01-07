In tennis, Japan's Kei Nishikori has clinched his first title in almost three years by winning the men's singles final at the Brisbane International tournament in Australia.
The world's ninth-ranked player Nishikori beat 16th-placed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Sunday.
The event is considered a prelude to the Australian Open-- the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments-- that starts in mid-January.
Second-seeded Nishikori won the first three matches in straight sets before facing 22-year-old Medvedev in the final.
Nishikori had played Medvedev twice before, winning once and losing once.
Their most recent match-up was last October in Tokyo, when Medvedev defeated Nishikori in straight sets in the final.
Jan 07
Sky watchers across Japan have enjoyed the first partial solar eclipse over the country in three years.
(NHK)
Jan 07
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is searching for a suitable site on the Ryugu asteroid that it can safely land its Hayabusa2 spacecraft as early as late this month.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
Jan 07
Flight cancellations due to heavy snow in Hokkaido, northern Japan, left around 2,000 travelers stranded overnight at a key airport through Sunday, right at the end of the country's New Year holidays.
(Kyodo)
Jan 06
A Japanese sushi tycoon paid a record $3.1m for a giant tuna at the first predawn New Year auction in Tokyo's new fish market on Saturday.
(aljazeera.com)
Jan 06
A nine-year-old Japanese girl is set to become the youngest professional player of the Asian board game "Go."
(NHK)
Jan 06
Two people died and 13 were injured in a fire early Friday at a lodging house in Yokohama, where many daily laborers stay, police said.
(Japan Today)
Jan 06
A Japanese legislator is drawing criticism for his comment that "a nation would collapse" if everyone became LGBT.
(Japan Today)
Jan 05
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a court in Tokyo next Tuesday to hear the reason for his detention.
(NHK)
Jan 05
The arrested driver of a car that plowed into a New Year crowd in Tokyo's Harajuku district has said he was planning to spray kerosene at people at a popular Shinto shrine and set them ablaze, investigative sources said Friday.
(Japan Today)