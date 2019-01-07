Nishikori wins Brisbane International
NHK -- Jan 07
In tennis, Japan's Kei Nishikori has clinched his first title in almost three years by winning the men's singles final at the Brisbane International tournament in Australia.

The world's ninth-ranked player Nishikori beat 16th-placed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Sunday.

The event is considered a prelude to the Australian Open-- the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments-- that starts in mid-January.

Second-seeded Nishikori won the first three matches in straight sets before facing 22-year-old Medvedev in the final.

Nishikori had played Medvedev twice before, winning once and losing once.

Their most recent match-up was last October in Tokyo, when Medvedev defeated Nishikori in straight sets in the final.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 07
Partial solar eclipse observed in Japan
Sky watchers across Japan have enjoyed the first partial solar eclipse over the country in three years. (NHK)
Jan 07
JAXA says landing-site selection for Hayabusa2's touchdown on Ryugu asteroid is in the final stage
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is searching for a suitable site on the Ryugu asteroid that it can safely land its Hayabusa2 spacecraft as early as late this month. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
Nishikori wins Brisbane International
In tennis, Japan's Kei Nishikori has clinched his first title in almost three years by winning the men's singles final at the Brisbane International tournament in Australia. (NHK)
Jan 07
Heavy snow strands 2,000 travelers at Hokkaido airport
Flight cancellations due to heavy snow in Hokkaido, northern Japan, left around 2,000 travelers stranded overnight at a key airport through Sunday, right at the end of the country's New Year holidays. (Kyodo)
Jan 06
Japan's sushi king pays record price for bluefin tuna
A Japanese sushi tycoon paid a record $3.1m for a giant tuna at the first predawn New Year auction in Tokyo's new fish market on Saturday. (aljazeera.com)
Jan 06
Nine-year-old to become youngest Go professional
A nine-year-old Japanese girl is set to become the youngest professional player of the Asian board game "Go." (NHK)
Jan 06
2 killed, 13 injured in fire at lodging house in Yokohama
Two people died and 13 were injured in a fire early Friday at a lodging house in Yokohama, where many daily laborers stay, police said. (Japan Today)
Jan 06
Japanese lawmaker under fire for LGBT comment
A Japanese legislator is drawing criticism for his comment that "a nation would collapse" if everyone became LGBT. (Japan Today)
Jan 05
Ghosn to appear in court on Tuesday
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a court in Tokyo next Tuesday to hear the reason for his detention. (NHK)
Jan 05
Driver in Tokyo street attack says he planned to start fire at crowded shrine
The arrested driver of a car that plowed into a New Year crowd in Tokyo's Harajuku district has said he was planning to spray kerosene at people at a popular Shinto shrine and set them ablaze, investigative sources said Friday. (Japan Today)