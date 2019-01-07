S.Korea seeking talks over radar incident
NHK -- Jan 08
A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson says both Japan and South Korea feel the need for talks over last month's radar incident.

Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo made the remarks at a regular news conference on Monday.

Choi expressed her country's view that the issue should be solved by talks between defense officials of the two nations. She said the ministry is working with Japan to set up working-level talks, but had no details yet.

Japanese authorities say a South Korean destroyer directed its fire-control radar at a Maritime Self-Defense Force airplane in the Sea of Japan on December 20th. South Korea denies it and has released a video clip to counter Japan's claims.

News source: NHK
