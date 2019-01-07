A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson says both Japan and South Korea feel the need for talks over last month's radar incident.
Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo made the remarks at a regular news conference on Monday.
Choi expressed her country's view that the issue should be solved by talks between defense officials of the two nations. She said the ministry is working with Japan to set up working-level talks, but had no details yet.
Japanese authorities say a South Korean destroyer directed its fire-control radar at a Maritime Self-Defense Force airplane in the Sea of Japan on December 20th. South Korea denies it and has released a video clip to counter Japan's claims.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has directed ministries to look into countermeasures after plaintiffs in South Korea took legal steps to seize the local assets of a Japanese steelmaker that has refused to comply with a court order to pay compensation for wartime forced labor. (Japan Today)
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Japan will stop charging extra for hospital visits by expectant mothers from next month amid criticism that the fee amounts to a tax on pregnancy and is applied even in cases where women do not need special care related to their pregnancy. (Japan Times)