Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire known for having been named as the first private passenger to orbit the moon, has now become tweeter of the most retweeted tweet of all time by announcing he will give 1 million yen ($9,200) to 100 people each.
The tweet dated Jan. 5 on what he called New Year's gift money had been retweeted more than 5 million times by Monday evening, as users were required to do so in order to obtain the money.
Maezawa, who runs online clothing store Zozotown, said in the twitter post that the money represents his appreciation of customers. But some people have criticized the campaign, saying he is buying followers.
A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of Japanese pachinko billionaire Kazuo Okada, about a month after the country's Department of Justice recommended the filing of charges against him over three counts of fraud. (Japan Today)
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Sources say former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn deceived the board of directors to obtain their approval for transferring the latent losses from his personal currency trading to the automaker.
(NHK)
Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder 1.85 billion yen in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently. (Japan Today)
Japan's top Coca-Cola distributor plans to pass higher transport costs on to customers with its first discretionary price hike in 27 years, a move that could unleash a wave of inflation in a risk-averse industry. (Nikkei)