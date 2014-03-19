Japan weekly apologizes for salacious article that defames female students
Jan 09
A major Japanese weekly has apologized for using sexually degrading and discriminatory terms against women in part of an article on dating parties amid growing criticism shared in an online petition campaign.

The Shukan Spa! men's magazine published rankings of existing universities attended by "easy female students" in the article in the Dec. 25, 2018, edition.

Takashi Inukai, editor-in-chief of the weekly, said it went too "salacious" in publishing "an article that possibly displeased readers."

In a statement released Monday, Inukai said the magazine should have used such words as female students with whom "you can have a closer relationship." Inukai said they selected the controversial expressions "to try to appeal to readers."

「週刊SPA！」が「読者の気分を害する可能性のある特集になった」などとおわびです。　出版社の扶桑社は「週刊SPA！」の12月25日号で、「ヤレる女子大学生ランキング」と題して実在する大学を順位付けした記事を掲載しました。
