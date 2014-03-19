Kanagawa: Dentist blindfolded female patient before molesting her
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 09
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male dentist employed at a hospital in Yokohama over the alleged molestation of a female patient last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 8).

On December 10, Hiroyuki Umemoto, 29, wrapped a towel over the eyes of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she received treatment at Tsurumi University Dental Hospital. He then allegedly committed acts deemed obscene.

Umemoto, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did this to other female patients also,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The incident took place in a space that had been partitioned off from the examination room in which no nurses or other staff members were present.

Immediately after the incident, the woman did not sense that the acts could be considered obscene. However, she consulted with police several days later.

鶴見大学歯学部付属病院で治療中に患者の女性にわいせつ行為をした疑いで逮捕された歯科医の男が、「好意を持っていたわけではない」などと供述していることが分かりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
