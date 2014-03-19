Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male dentist employed at a hospital in Yokohama over the alleged molestation of a female patient last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 8).
On December 10, Hiroyuki Umemoto, 29, wrapped a towel over the eyes of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she received treatment at Tsurumi University Dental Hospital. He then allegedly committed acts deemed obscene.
Umemoto, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did this to other female patients also,” the suspect was quoted by police.
The incident took place in a space that had been partitioned off from the examination room in which no nurses or other staff members were present.
Immediately after the incident, the woman did not sense that the acts could be considered obscene. However, she consulted with police several days later.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a club in the Roppongi entertainment district and two male foreign nationals in connection with the alleged sale of cocaine last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
The arrested driver of a car that plowed into a New Year crowd in Tokyo's Harajuku district has said he was planning to spray kerosene at people at a popular Shinto shrine and set them ablaze, investigative sources said Friday. (Japan Today)
With such a revered, sacred background, Ise Jingu is a popular destination during Japan’s most holy of holidays, the New Year period. And as people come to pray and worship here, the famous and well-preserved Okage Yokocho traditional shopping street that leads up to the shrine becomes filled with people, creating a bustling atmosphere. (soranews24.com)
People in Japan have rung in the New Year with celebrations across the country. In Japan, 2019 is a special year, as Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne in May. That will mark the start of a new era and the end of the current one, which is called "Heisei."
