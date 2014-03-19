Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a club in the Roppongi entertainment district and two male foreign nationals in connection with the alleged sale of cocaine last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8).
In December, Yumeko Izumi, 40, and the two other suspects were in possession of 43 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell.
The suspects kept the contraband, which has an estimated street value of 900,000 yen, inside a coin-operated locker inside the club, according to the Azabu Police Station.
All three of the suspects deny the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” one of them was quoted by police.
The matter emerged in October, when a male national of Ghana was arrested in Roppongi in connection with the possession of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. The Ghanaian had been instructed by one of the other foreign suspects to bring the illegal drugs to the club, police said.
The drugs peddled by the suspects went by the name “Azabu Packages,” which came in plastic bags adorned with illustrations. In addition to cocaine and stimulant drugs, police also seized an unspecified amount of MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.
Police are now seeking to identify the customers of the suspects.
