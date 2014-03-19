Carlos Ghosn's chief defense lawyer said on Tuesday that he fears the former Nissan Motor chairman could be detained for "at least another six months," given the complicated nature of the case, including language differences.
Motonari Otsuru, the former head of special investigations at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office, said his counterpart prosecutors "will probably pursue charges, as is usual."
"It may take at least six months to set up the first trial," he added, since the prosecutors as well the defendant need to collect a wide range of evidence scattered across national borders in various languages. "It is quite usual for the court not to approve bail until the first trial opens," he said. Prolonged detention is "our biggest concern as defense lawyers."
Otsuru's team the same day filed a request for Ghosn's detention to be canceled, saying, "There is no reason for [him] to be detained." Ghosn's current detention period is set to expire on Friday.
Following Ghosn's court hearing on Tuesday morning, his legal team held a news conference for the first time since the then Nissan chairman was detained on Nov. 19. They distributed statements made by Ghosn and his team at the hearing at the Tokyo District Court, requesting disclosure of the reason for detention.
Ghosn is accused of breach of trust, for allegedly passing on to Nissan about 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) in personal losses from foreign exchange contracts.
Carlos Ghosn's chief defense lawyer said on Tuesday that he fears the former Nissan Motor chairman could be detained for "at least another six months," given the complicated nature of the case, including language differences. (Nikkei)
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday an internal probe had found that last week one of its pilots caused domestic flight delays after drinking alcohol before flight duties despite the company’s 12-hour ban, and that he also asked a co-pilot to lie about it.
(Japan Times)
Japan started collecting a ¥1,000 departure tax Monday from each traveler leaving the country in an effort to fund measures to attract more foreign visitors in the run-up to and beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire known for having been named as the first private passenger to orbit the moon, has now become tweeter of the most retweeted tweet of all time by announcing he will give 1 million yen ($9,200) to 100 people each. (Kyodo)
Japan is stepping up efforts to expand automatic train operations to cope with a possible shortage of drivers amid its declining population, with East Japan Railway Co. conducting its latest self-driving test on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line on Monday. (Kyodo)
Flight cancellations due to heavy snow in Hokkaido, northern Japan, left around 2,000 travelers stranded overnight at a key airport through Sunday, right at the end of the country's New Year holidays. (Kyodo)