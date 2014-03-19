Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent
Japan Times -- Jan 10
The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10.

The figure was up by 3.12 from the preceding week, according to reports from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions, which suggests the possibility of an outbreak occurring in four weeks.

Based on the reports, the total number of flu patients at medical institutions across the nation in the reporting week is estimated at some 446,000, the ministry said.

By prefecture, the number of patients per institution was the highest in Hokkaido, at 32.07, followed by Aichi, at 30.45, Gifu, at 20.33, Kumamoto, at 14.53 and Mie, at 13.68.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Jan 10
Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent
The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
Partial solar eclipse observed in Japan
Sky watchers across Japan have enjoyed the first partial solar eclipse over the country in three years. (NHK)
Jan 07
JAXA says landing-site selection for Hayabusa2's touchdown on Ryugu asteroid is in the final stage
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is searching for a suitable site on the Ryugu asteroid that it can safely land its Hayabusa2 spacecraft as early as late this month. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Farmers struggle to keep cows left behind near Fukushima plant
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Sixth case of swine fever infection found at central Japan farm
Japan’s swine fever epidemic is spreading further with a sixth case identified Tuesday in the central part of the country, leading to the first dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force troops and the launch of a crisis control unit by the central government. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan's health minister says
The government will temporarily suspend an extra medical fee that pregnant women were required to pay out of pocket to see doctors, health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
Japan to offer free rubella vaccinations to combat outbreak
The Japanese government said Tuesday it will offer free rubella vaccinations for three years to men who were unvaccinated in their childhood amid an outbreak of the disease that threatens to dampen demand for travel to Japan. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Swine fever reported at public research institute as Gifu Prefecture logs third case this year
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Experts: Extreme heat could hit Japan every year
Researchers warn that Japan could swelter under extremely high temperature every year due to global warming. (NHK)