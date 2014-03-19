The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10.
The figure was up by 3.12 from the preceding week, according to reports from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions, which suggests the possibility of an outbreak occurring in four weeks.
Based on the reports, the total number of flu patients at medical institutions across the nation in the reporting week is estimated at some 446,000, the ministry said.
By prefecture, the number of patients per institution was the highest in Hokkaido, at 32.07, followed by Aichi, at 30.45, Gifu, at 20.33, Kumamoto, at 14.53 and Mie, at 13.68.
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Japan’s swine fever epidemic is spreading further with a sixth case identified Tuesday in the central part of the country, leading to the first dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force troops and the launch of a crisis control unit by the central government.
(Japan Times)
The Japanese government said Tuesday it will offer free rubella vaccinations for three years to men who were unvaccinated in their childhood amid an outbreak of the disease that threatens to dampen demand for travel to Japan.
(Japan Today)
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)