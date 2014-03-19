Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern appears to be continuing and that there was an 80 percent chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere spring.
A U.S. government weather forecaster last month projected a 90 percent chance of the El Nino weather pattern emerging during the northern hemisphere winter 2018-19, with a 60 percent chance of continuing through spring this year.
Carlos Ghosn will petition again Friday for release from a Japanese jail, even as Tokyo prosecutors are widely expected to lay new charges against the former Nissan Motor boss for breach of trust. (Nikkei)
Carlos Ghosn’s appeal against his ongoing detention was rejected by the Tokyo District Court, according to a statement released by the court Wednesday. The ousted Nissan chairman’s lawyers will now appeal the decision at a higher court, NHK reported.
(Japan Times)
Carlos Ghosn's chief defense lawyer said on Tuesday that he fears the former Nissan Motor chairman could be detained for "at least another six months," given the complicated nature of the case, including language differences. (Nikkei)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a club in the Roppongi entertainment district and two male foreign nationals in connection with the alleged sale of cocaine last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)