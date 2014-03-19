Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into spring

Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern appears to be continuing and that there was an 80 percent chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere spring.

Tweet A U.S. government weather forecaster last month projected a 90 percent chance of the El Nino weather pattern emerging during the northern hemisphere winter 2018-19, with a 60 percent chance of continuing through spring this year.

