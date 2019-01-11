Japanese Olympic head facing charges
NHK -- Jan 12
French authorities say a judge is considering charging the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee with corruption. It's in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

French prosecutors say an investigative judge began looking into the case last month. The judge is weighing whether to indict Tsunekazu Takeda.

French media report it's related to a suspected payment totaling more than 2 million dollars. It was made before and after Japan won its bid to host the summer Games.

Since 2016, French investigators have been looking into the transfer of money from a Japanese bank account to a firm in Singapore.

That company was linked to the son of Lamine Diack, who was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Lamine Diack has since been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes to cover up doping by Russian athletes.

The Tokyo bid committee argued the payment was for consulting services and was legitimate.

An investigation by the Japanese Olympic Committee found no evidence of bribery, but concluded that the procedure was not transparent.

東京五輪誘致をめぐる贈賄の疑いで、フランスの捜査当局が、JOC＝日本オリンピック委員会の竹田恒和会長（71）に対する刑事訴訟の手続きを開始したことがわかった。東京五輪招致委員会が、海外の代理店にコンサルタント料として振り込んだ約2億2000万円が賄賂だった可能性があるという。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
