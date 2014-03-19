The Japanese talent company that runs the popular AKB48 band and its numerous spin-off groups is in hot water over its handling of the assault of a member of one of its local girls units, with the victim having to apologize in public for "the trouble caused" after coming forward with her ordeal.

Maho Yamaguchi, a member of Niigata-based idol group NGT48, a sister group of AKB48, revealed on social media earlier this week that she was attacked by two men at the entrance to her home in December and that "I was trapped in my home and thought I was going to be killed."

Investigative sources said the two men, both in their 20s, grabbed Yamaguchi's face. The two were arrested the next day and were quoted as saying they had "just wanted to talk with her." The police released them without pressing charges.