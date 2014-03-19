Veteran Japanese actress Etsuko Ichihara dies of heart failure at 82
Japan Times -- Jan 14
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82.

The native of Chiba Prefecture was best known for her leading part in the drama series “Kaseifu wa Mita” (It was Witnessed by the Housemaid).

Having joined a theater troop in 1957, she appeared in a number of plays and movies.

She won the Japan Academy Prize for best supporting actress for her role in late director Shohei Imamura’s film “Kuroi Ame” (Black Rain) based on the novel of the same name by Masuji Ibuse, which depicted the aftermath of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima.

テレビドラマ「家政婦は見た！」の主役や「まんが日本昔ばなし」でナレーションを務めた女優の市原悦子さんが心不全で亡くなりました。82歳でした。　所属事務所によりますと、市原さんは5日に体調を崩して入院していましたが、12日午後1時31分に心不全のため亡くなったということです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
