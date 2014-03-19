Japan Times -- Jan 14
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82.
The native of Chiba Prefecture was best known for her leading part in the drama series “Kaseifu wa Mita” (It was Witnessed by the Housemaid).
Having joined a theater troop in 1957, she appeared in a number of plays and movies.
She won the Japan Academy Prize for best supporting actress for her role in late director Shohei Imamura’s film “Kuroi Ame” (Black Rain) based on the novel of the same name by Masuji Ibuse, which depicted the aftermath of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima.
テレビドラマ「家政婦は見た！」の主役や「まんが日本昔ばなし」でナレーションを務めた女優の市原悦子さんが心不全で亡くなりました。82歳でした。 所属事務所によりますと、市原さんは5日に体調を崩して入院していましたが、12日午後1時31分に心不全のため亡くなったということです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
The Japanese talent company that runs the popular AKB48 band and its numerous spin-off groups is in hot water over its handling of the assault of a member of one of its local girls units, with the victim having to apologize in public for "the trouble caused" after coming forward with her ordeal. (Kyodo)
With such a revered, sacred background, Ise Jingu is a popular destination during Japan's most holy of holidays, the New Year period. And as people come to pray and worship here, the famous and well-preserved Okage Yokocho traditional shopping street that leads up to the shrine becomes filled with people, creating a bustling atmosphere. (soranews24.com)
