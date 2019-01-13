'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
NHK -- Jan 14
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

The natural phenomenon is seen when frigid temperatures cause water vapor in the air to freeze and sparkle in the sunlight.

On Sunday, many people with cameras gathered in mountainous areas of the town, where the mercury fell to minus 25.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

They took photos of the tiny ice crystals in the air shining in the morning sunlight.

Visitors also enjoyed other winter scenes, such as frost-covered trees and a frozen river.

北海道は冷え込みが強まり、北海道旭川市ではダイヤモンドダスト現象が見られました。　空気中の水蒸気が凍り、朝日を浴びて輝いています。13日の北海道は上空に強い寒気が流れ込んだうえ、広い範囲で晴れて放射冷却の影響で冷え込みが強まりました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 14
JAL fails to make list of 20 safest airlines
Japan Airlines has been excluded from a list of the world's 20 safest airlines. The carrier had been on the list for 3 years in a row from 2016. (NHK)
Jan 14
'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Jan 14
Veteran Japanese actress Etsuko Ichihara dies of heart failure at 82
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Japanese police arrest leading suspect in fraudulent Tokyo land deal
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
Jan 12
Japanese Olympic head facing charges
French authorities say a judge is considering charging the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee with corruption. It's in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Tokyo Games. (NHK)
Jan 12
More people identify as LGBT as social awareness grows in Japan: study
At least one in eleven people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., while more than two-thirds of respondents were familiar with the acronym LGBT. (Kyodo)
Jan 12
Foreign visitors top 30 million in 2018
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 30 million for the first time ever in 2018. (NHK)
Jan 12
J-pop AKB48's management in hot water over assault of NGT48 member
The Japanese talent company that runs the popular AKB48 band and its numerous spin-off groups is in hot water over its handling of the assault of a member of one of its local girls units, with the victim having to apologize in public for "the trouble caused" after coming forward with her ordeal. (Kyodo)
Jan 11
Ghosn set for bail bid as prosecutors prepare charges
Carlos Ghosn will petition again Friday for release from a Japanese jail, even as Tokyo prosecutors are widely expected to lay new charges against the former Nissan Motor boss for breach of trust. (Nikkei)
Jan 11
Setouchi islands ranked 7th in '52 Places to Go'
Setouchi region with the Inland Sea islands and coastal areas in western Japan have been ranked seventh in The New York Times' list of "52 Places to Go in 2019." (NHK)