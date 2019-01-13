A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

The natural phenomenon is seen when frigid temperatures cause water vapor in the air to freeze and sparkle in the sunlight.

On Sunday, many people with cameras gathered in mountainous areas of the town, where the mercury fell to minus 25.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

They took photos of the tiny ice crystals in the air shining in the morning sunlight.

Visitors also enjoyed other winter scenes, such as frost-covered trees and a frozen river.

北海道は冷え込みが強まり、北海道旭川市ではダイヤモンドダスト現象が見られました。 空気中の水蒸気が凍り、朝日を浴びて輝いています。13日の北海道は上空に強い寒気が流れ込んだうえ、広い範囲で晴れて放射冷却の影響で冷え込みが強まりました。