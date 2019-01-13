Japan Airlines has been excluded from a list of the world's 20 safest airlines. The carrier had been on the list for 3 years in a row from 2016.

All Nippon Airways was selected as one of the 20 safest airlines by Australian media company AirlineRatings.

The firm compiles its annual evaluation of 405 carriers by investigating accident reports, government audits and financial performance.

An AirlineRatings official says Japan Airlines was excluded from the list because of a series of alcohol-related problems involving flight crew.

Japan's transport ministry has urged Japan Airlines to overhaul its policies. The recommendation came after a female flight attendant was found to have drunk some champagne on a JAL plane flying from Japan to Honolulu last month.

A London court sentenced a JAL copilot to 10 months in prison in November last year after a pre-flight breath test found his alcohol level was more than 10 times Britain's legal limit.