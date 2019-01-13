Japan Airlines has been excluded from a list of the world's 20 safest airlines. The carrier had been on the list for 3 years in a row from 2016.
All Nippon Airways was selected as one of the 20 safest airlines by Australian media company AirlineRatings.
The firm compiles its annual evaluation of 405 carriers by investigating accident reports, government audits and financial performance.
An AirlineRatings official says Japan Airlines was excluded from the list because of a series of alcohol-related problems involving flight crew.
Japan's transport ministry has urged Japan Airlines to overhaul its policies. The recommendation came after a female flight attendant was found to have drunk some champagne on a JAL plane flying from Japan to Honolulu last month.
A London court sentenced a JAL copilot to 10 months in prison in November last year after a pre-flight breath test found his alcohol level was more than 10 times Britain's legal limit.
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
At least one in eleven people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., while more than two-thirds of respondents were familiar with the acronym LGBT. (Kyodo)
Carlos Ghosn will petition again Friday for release from a Japanese jail, even as Tokyo prosecutors are widely expected to lay new charges against the former Nissan Motor boss for breach of trust. (Nikkei)