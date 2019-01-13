JAL fails to make list of 20 safest airlines
NHK -- Jan 14
Japan Airlines has been excluded from a list of the world's 20 safest airlines. The carrier had been on the list for 3 years in a row from 2016.

All Nippon Airways was selected as one of the 20 safest airlines by Australian media company AirlineRatings.

The firm compiles its annual evaluation of 405 carriers by investigating accident reports, government audits and financial performance.

An AirlineRatings official says Japan Airlines was excluded from the list because of a series of alcohol-related problems involving flight crew.

Japan's transport ministry has urged Japan Airlines to overhaul its policies. The recommendation came after a female flight attendant was found to have drunk some champagne on a JAL plane flying from Japan to Honolulu last month.

A London court sentenced a JAL copilot to 10 months in prison in November last year after a pre-flight breath test found his alcohol level was more than 10 times Britain's legal limit.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 14
JAL fails to make list of 20 safest airlines
Japan Airlines has been excluded from a list of the world's 20 safest airlines. The carrier had been on the list for 3 years in a row from 2016. (NHK)
Jan 14
'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Jan 14
Japanese police arrest leading suspect in fraudulent Tokyo land deal
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
Jan 12
Japanese Olympic head facing charges
French authorities say a judge is considering charging the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee with corruption. It's in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Tokyo Games. (NHK)
Jan 12
More people identify as LGBT as social awareness grows in Japan: study
At least one in eleven people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., while more than two-thirds of respondents were familiar with the acronym LGBT. (Kyodo)
Jan 11
Ghosn set for bail bid as prosecutors prepare charges
Carlos Ghosn will petition again Friday for release from a Japanese jail, even as Tokyo prosecutors are widely expected to lay new charges against the former Nissan Motor boss for breach of trust. (Nikkei)
Jan 11
Setouchi islands ranked 7th in '52 Places to Go'
Setouchi region with the Inland Sea islands and coastal areas in western Japan have been ranked seventh in The New York Times' list of "52 Places to Go in 2019." (NHK)
Jan 11
Buddhist monk protests fine for driving in robe
A Buddhist monk in Japan is refusing to pay a fine he was issued for driving in a religious robe. (NHK)
Jan 11
Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into spring
Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern appears to be continuing and that there was an 80 percent chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere spring. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent
The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10. (Japan Times)