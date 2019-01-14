Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82. (Japan Times)
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
At least one in eleven people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., while more than two-thirds of respondents were familiar with the acronym LGBT. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a club in the Roppongi entertainment district and two male foreign nationals in connection with the alleged sale of cocaine last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
A major Japanese weekly has apologized for using sexually degrading and discriminatory terms against women in part of an article on dating parties amid growing criticism shared in an online petition campaign.
(Kyodo)