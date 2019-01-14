Kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo says he will assume his family's prestigious stage name of Danjuro next year.

Ebizo told reporters at the Kabukiza theater in Tokyo on Monday that he will become the 13th actor to use the name Ichikawa Danjuro, beginning with a performance in May next year.

The stage name has been handed down through generations since the 17th century. Ebizo's father, who died 6 years ago, was Ichikawa Danjuro the 12th.

Ebizo was born into a famous family of kabuki actors. He is known for dynamic performances across a wide range of roles.

Ebizo said his 5-year-old son, Kangen Horikoshi, will take the name of Ichikawa Shinnosuke the 8th.

市川海老蔵さん（41）が歌舞伎座で会見し、来年5月に「團十郎」を襲名することを発表しました。6年前に亡くなった父親が名乗っていた大名跡が復活することになります。