Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK

At around 7:30 a.m., Taku Saito, of no known occupation, splashed the unspecified sauce on the gown of a 19-year-old woman after she exited a beauty salon onto a road in the Ogikubo area.

Prior to committing the act, the suspect reportedly said, “That is a beautiful kimono isn’t it?” When the girl returned home, her mother noticed the damage to the obi belt and other parts of the gown.

Later that day, the girl went to JR Ogikubo Station after changing into another kimono. She then alerted station personnel after seeing Saito on the premises.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Saito, who was found to be in possession of the sauce, on suspicion of assault. “I did it to escape from anxiety and stress about the future,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Targeting girls wearing their best clothes eradicated this feeling.”

Saito, who lives in Warabi City, Saitama Prefecture, also admitted to splashing sauce on other girls. Police are aware of three other incidents.

東京・杉並区で成人式に出席するため振り袖を着て歩いていた女性にソースをかけたとして、23歳の無職の男が逮捕されました。 斎藤拓容疑者は14日午前7時半ごろ、杉並区荻窪の路上で成人式に出席するため振り袖を着ていた19歳の女性にソースをかけた疑いが持たれています。