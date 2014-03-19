Coming-of-Age Day: Man, 23, suspected of splashing sauce on kimonos of girls
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK

At around 7:30 a.m., Taku Saito, of no known occupation, splashed the unspecified sauce on the gown of a 19-year-old woman after she exited a beauty salon onto a road in the Ogikubo area.

Prior to committing the act, the suspect reportedly said, “That is a beautiful kimono isn’t it?” When the girl returned home, her mother noticed the damage to the obi belt and other parts of the gown.

Later that day, the girl went to JR Ogikubo Station after changing into another kimono. She then alerted station personnel after seeing Saito on the premises.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Saito, who was found to be in possession of the sauce, on suspicion of assault. “I did it to escape from anxiety and stress about the future,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Targeting girls wearing their best clothes eradicated this feeling.”

Saito, who lives in Warabi City, Saitama Prefecture, also admitted to splashing sauce on other girls. Police are aware of three other incidents.

東京・杉並区で成人式に出席するため振り袖を着て歩いていた女性にソースをかけたとして、23歳の無職の男が逮捕されました。　斎藤拓容疑者は14日午前7時半ごろ、杉並区荻窪の路上で成人式に出席するため振り袖を着ていた19歳の女性にソースをかけた疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 15
Coming-of-Age Day: Man, 23, suspected of splashing sauce on kimonos of girls
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Kabuki actor Ebizo to assume the name of Danjuro
Kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo says he will assume his family's prestigious stage name of Danjuro next year. (NHK)
Jan 14
'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Jan 14
Veteran Japanese actress Etsuko Ichihara dies of heart failure at 82
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Japanese police arrest leading suspect in fraudulent Tokyo land deal
A 59-year-old man believed to be one of the main suspects in a bogus land deal in Tokyo has been arrested, a key development in the investigation into a mass-scale fraud that swindled billions of yen from the country’s leading house builder. (Japan Times)
Jan 12
Japanese Olympic head facing charges
French authorities say a judge is considering charging the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee with corruption. It's in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Tokyo Games. (NHK)
Jan 12
More people identify as LGBT as social awareness grows in Japan: study
At least one in eleven people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., while more than two-thirds of respondents were familiar with the acronym LGBT. (Kyodo)
Jan 09
Ghosn lawyers: No crimes committed
The defense team for Nissan Motor's former chairman Carlos Ghosn says they are confident that he committed no crimes and there is no reason for his continued detention. (NHK)
Jan 09
Roppongi bust: Female club manager, 2 foreigners nabbed over sale of cocaine
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a club in the Roppongi entertainment district and two male foreign nationals in connection with the alleged sale of cocaine last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 09
Japan weekly apologizes for salacious article that defames female students
A major Japanese weekly has apologized for using sexually degrading and discriminatory terms against women in part of an article on dating parties amid growing criticism shared in an online petition campaign. (Kyodo)