A Tokyo court has denied bail to Nissan Motor's former Chairman. Carlos Ghosn has been in detention for nearly two months since November.

Ghosn's lawyers are expected to appeal the decision. But if that's denied, his detention will be prolonged.

His lawyers requested bail on Friday after he was hit with a fresh indictment on charges of aggravated breach of trust and underreporting his compensation. The auto tycoon has denied all charges.

Sources say his lawyers had requested his return to France on the promise he would appear in Japanese court.

It's believed Ghosn was denied bail because the investigation is ongoing and there was a risk he might tamper with evidence.

Ghosn is accused of shifting personal foreign exchange contracts with potential losses of about 16 million dollars onto Nissan. It's also alleged Ghosn understated tens of million dollars of compensation over eight years.

Prosecutors also believe he inappropriately transferred about 15 million dollars from a subsidiary of the automaker to a Saudi Arabian businessman's company for helping him over his financial difficulties.

15日に保釈請求が却下されたカルロス・ゴーン被告に対し、日産自動車は社内調査で判明した不正の一部について損害賠償を求める方針です。