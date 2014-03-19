Japan's oldest chimpanzee, Johnny, has died at the estimated age of 69, a zoo in western Japan said Tuesday.

The African-born male chimp had seen his appetite diminish since around September, while he had been staying inside his sleeping chamber since 2017 due to age-related health issues, according to Oji Zoo in Kobe.

A zookeeper found him dead on Tuesday morning, and Johnny is believed to have died of natural causes, said the city-run zoo.