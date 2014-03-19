An American man accused of manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old woman and dumping it last year admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun

The victim's mother contacted police on February 17 after her daughter's company said that she failed to arrive at work. Police later revealed that security camera footage showed two persons, believed to be the victim and the defendant, entering the Higashinari residence early on February 16. Two days later, Bayraktar was seen carrying a large bag out of the residence. The footage does not show the victim ever leaving the premises. During the investigation, police suspected that the defendant carried her body parts out of the residence before dumping them in various locations. On February 24, officers found the victim's head inside a suitcase in a residence in Osaka City's Nishinari Ward. The following day, her torso, two arms and two legs were found in mountainous areas of Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. Bayraktar will undergo questioning during a hearing on Wednesday. The following day, the court will hear closing arguments. The decision is expected to be made on January 22.

大阪・東成区の民泊マンションで、27歳の女性を窒息死させて遺体を切断して捨てた罪に問われているアメリカ国籍の男の初公判が開かれ、男は「その通りです」と起訴内容を認めました。