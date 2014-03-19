Shibuya on Halloween: 10 more persons to be sent to prosecutors over truck incident
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi

At around 1:00 a.m. on October 28, a dozen or so members of the mob overturned and jumped upon the light truck near the famous “Scramble Crossing” near JR Shibuya Station.

On Wednesday, police plan to send 10 of those persons to prosecutors on suspicion of causing property damage. Among those persons are a 20-year-old student at the University of Tokyo and three foreigners from England, Belgium and France.

Last month, police arrested the four main perpetrators in the incident. They later either received a summary indictment or were not indicted.

During and following the incident, revelers uploaded footage of the incident to social media. In addition to analyzing those clips, officers also examined footage from around 250 security cameras in the area in identifying the perpetrators.

From the night of October 31 until the morning of November 1, police arrested 13 persons for a variety of crimes — including groping and assault — during similar Halloween festivities that took place near the station.

東京・渋谷のハロウィーンでのトラック横転事件で20歳の東大生の男ら10人を書類送検。　ハロウィーン直前の去年10月28日、渋谷センター街の路上で軽トラックが横転させられて走行不能になりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
