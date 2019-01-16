Ajinomoto to raise prices of soup cubes, salt
NHK -- Jan 17
Executives at major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto say they are raising prices of instant soup stocks and salt for home use, citing higher costs.

The company says 12 kinds of soup products will cost more from April. Other products will continue to sell at the same price -- but the contents of the packages will be reduced.

The price increase will translate to 7 to 11 percent per gram. This means the cost of a popular 21-cube package of stock will rise by 30 yen to 370 yen, or about 3 dollars and 40 cents.

Meanwhile, the company is also hiking prices for 13 types of salt products by 5 to 10 percent. This will send the price of a one-kilogram package of salt up by 30 yen to 380 yen, or 3 dollars and 50 cents.

Officials say their internal efforts alone are no longer enough to absorb higher costs of raw materials such as beef extract, and distribution expenses.

4月からコンソメと塩が値上がりします。　大手食品メーカーの「味の素」は、4月からコンソメや塩など26品目を値上げすると発表しました。値上げ幅は約5％から11％です。コンソメの原料となる牛肉エキスが高騰したことや物流費や人件費の上昇などが原因です。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 17
Japan court sides with unshaven metro workers
A Japanese court has ruled that a subway firm's severe evaluation of personnel with beards or mustaches was unfair, and ordered that damages be paid. (NHK)
Jan 17
Ajinomoto to raise prices of soup cubes, salt
Executives at major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto say they are raising prices of instant soup stocks and salt for home use, citing higher costs. (NHK)
Jan 17
Shibuya on Halloween: 10 more persons to be sent to prosecutors over truck incident
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 17
Car driven by 79-yr-old man rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injures 5
A car driven by a 79-year-old man ran onto the sidewalk near Tokyo's bustling Shinjuku Station on Wednesday afternoon, hitting and injuring five passers-by, police said. (Kyodo)
Jan 17
Tokyo plans redevelopment of Tsukiji market site
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government appears to be considering redeveloping the former site of the Tsukiji food market as a venue for international conferences and expos. (NHK)
Jan 16
Carlos Ghosn denied bail
A Tokyo court has denied bail to Nissan Motor's former Chairman. Carlos Ghosn has been in detention for nearly two months since November. (NHK)
Jan 16
Hyogo: American man admits to manslaughter in killing of woman
An American man accused of manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old woman and dumping it last year admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Coming-of-Age Day: Man, 23, suspected of splashing sauce on kimonos of girls
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Kabuki actor Ebizo to assume the name of Danjuro
Kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo says he will assume his family's prestigious stage name of Danjuro next year. (NHK)
Jan 14
'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)