Japan court sides with unshaven metro workers
NHK -- Jan 17
A Japanese court has ruled that a subway firm's severe evaluation of personnel with beards or mustaches was unfair, and ordered that damages be paid.

The case was brought into court 3 years ago by two employees of the company then run by the city of Osaka.

Eiji Kono, who was a driver at that time, and another employee claimed they suffered when they were given the company's lowest performance ranking due to the fact that they were not shaven while on duty.

The ruling touched on the service standards set by the city's transportation division in 2012 and which ask male employees to be clean-shaven.

Presiding Judge Hiroyuki Naito suggested that the standards are understandable, as they encourage subway employees to have clean and friendly appearance.

But he said the guidelines only ask that employees comply on a voluntary basis.

He said that personnel evaluations based on beards and mustaches are a violation of personal rights.

The court ordered the city to pay about 4,000 dollars in damages.

Kono expressed his pleasure and relief after the ruling. He said his beard and mustache are part of his identity. He said he hopes the ruling will lay the groundwork for fair personnel evaluations.

Osaka city officials say they will discuss the ruling with subway officials and lawyers before deciding what steps to take.

大阪市の交通局では、橋下徹前市長の時に導入された“身だしなみルール”により、ヒゲを生やすことが禁止された。市営地下鉄の運転士2人は、ヒゲをそらなかったことで不当に低い人事評価を受けたとして、損害賠償などを求めて裁判を起こしていた。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 17
Japan court sides with unshaven metro workers
A Japanese court has ruled that a subway firm's severe evaluation of personnel with beards or mustaches was unfair, and ordered that damages be paid. (NHK)
Jan 17
Ajinomoto to raise prices of soup cubes, salt
Executives at major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto say they are raising prices of instant soup stocks and salt for home use, citing higher costs. (NHK)
Jan 17
Shibuya on Halloween: 10 more persons to be sent to prosecutors over truck incident
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 17
Car driven by 79-yr-old man rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injures 5
A car driven by a 79-year-old man ran onto the sidewalk near Tokyo's bustling Shinjuku Station on Wednesday afternoon, hitting and injuring five passers-by, police said. (Kyodo)
Jan 17
Tokyo plans redevelopment of Tsukiji market site
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government appears to be considering redeveloping the former site of the Tsukiji food market as a venue for international conferences and expos. (NHK)
Jan 16
Carlos Ghosn denied bail
A Tokyo court has denied bail to Nissan Motor's former Chairman. Carlos Ghosn has been in detention for nearly two months since November. (NHK)
Jan 16
Hyogo: American man admits to manslaughter in killing of woman
An American man accused of manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old woman and dumping it last year admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Coming-of-Age Day: Man, 23, suspected of splashing sauce on kimonos of girls
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Kabuki actor Ebizo to assume the name of Danjuro
Kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo says he will assume his family's prestigious stage name of Danjuro next year. (NHK)
Jan 14
'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido town
A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. (NHK)