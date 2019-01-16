The Tokyo Metropolitan Government appears to be considering redeveloping the former site of the Tsukiji food market as a venue for international conferences and expos.
The market was closed last October, and its functions transferred to a new market in the Toyosu district, also in Tokyo. It is now being dismantled. The roughly 23-hectare-wide space is scheduled to serve as a transport hub during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Sources close to the matter say that after the 2020 Games, the metropolitan government plans to redevelop the site into a large-scale facility that can host conferences and exhibitions.
This is in line with Tokyo's goal of boosting its international competitiveness as a destination for tourists and businesspeople.
The metropolitan government also plans to attract luxury hotels. It is also considering opening other facilities to take advantage of the proximity to the Ginza shopping district, Hama Rikyu Gardens and the Sumida River.
To help the redevelopment, the metropolitan government is considering leasing the land it owns to private entities.
It plans to release a rough redevelopment plan later this month. It then hopes to compile an official plan by the end of March, after inviting public opinions about the draft.
