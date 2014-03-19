A car driven by a 79-year-old man ran onto the sidewalk near Tokyo's bustling Shinjuku Station on Wednesday afternoon, hitting and injuring five passers-by, police said.

The police suspect that the driver may have accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake as he admitted that the incident happened when he was choking after having been drinking tea.

"I had already crashed the car before I realized it," the police quoted him as saying.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a busy shopping district about 100 meters east of JR Shinjuku Station in central Tokyo.

The car veered into the opposite lanes and ran onto the sidewalk, knocking down guard fences set up along the road. It continued to run for about 30 meters, hitting pedestrians as it did so.

16日午後1時半ごろ、東京・JR新宿駅近くで乗用車が歩道に突っ込み、運転手や歩行者ら7人がけがをしました。うち3人が重傷です。 東京消防庁などによりますと、けがをしたのは乗用車の運転手や路上を歩いていた男女合わせて7人で、病院に搬送されました。