Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
An American man accused of manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old woman and dumping it last year admitted to the allegations at the opening of his trial on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The workforce in 2040 is projected to be 20 percent smaller than in 2017 due to overall population decline if the economy sees no growth and women and the elderly continue to have difficulty landing jobs, according to government study released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who splashed sauce on the clothing of women participating in Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)