A Japanese court has turned down an appeal from Carlos Ghosn's defense team over a decision to deny the former Nissan Motor chairman bail.
Ghosn's attorneys are now expected to take the request for bail to the Supreme Court.
The Tokyo District Court rejected the appeal filed by his legal team on Thursday.
Ghosn has been charged with aggravated breach of trust and with violating a financial law by underreporting his compensation.
It's alleged Ghosn inappropriately transferred about 15 million dollars from a Nissan subsidiary to a Saudi Arabian businessman's company after the man helped Ghosn cover personal investment losses.
Ghosn denies the charges. His defense team filed a bail request with the court, but it was turned down on Tuesday.
カルロス・ゴーン被告（64）は引き続き勾留されることになりました。 特別背任の罪などで11日に追起訴された日産自動車の前会長・ゴーン被告について、東京地裁は15日に弁護人の保釈の請求を退ける決定をしていました。
A Japanese court has turned down an appeal from Carlos Ghosn's defense team over a decision to deny the former Nissan Motor chairman bail.
