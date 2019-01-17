A work of graffiti found at a Tokyo waterfront is receiving special treatment.

City authorities on Wednesday stored the illustration in a warehouse after getting a tip in late December that it might be by renowned artist Banksy. The anonymous artist is known for painting satirical artworks on buildings and other structures.

Officials of Tokyo's metropolitan government say the work was on a tide gate in Minato Ward. The 20-by-20-centimeter painting depicts a rat holding an umbrella. They say it resembles works by Banksy.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that the work will be studied to determine whether it is by the mysterious artist.

Banksy drew global attention in October when one of his artworks shredded itself after being auctioned off in London for roughly 1.4 million dollars.

世界的アーティストのバンクシーの作品に似た絵が都内で見つかりました。 東京・港区にある防潮扉に描かれていたのは、ネズミのような動物が傘を差している絵です。