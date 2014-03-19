Gifu: Suspected drunk driver plows vehicle into grocery store
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 18
A suspected drunk driver plowed his vehicle into a market in Kani City on Wednesday, injuring two persons, police said, reports Fuji News Network

At around 3:30 p.m., the man, 69, drove the passenger vehicle into the front of Yunohana Ichiba, knocking over two male and female shoppers.

The victims, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, were conscious upon being transported to a hospital.

The driver, whose breath of smelled of alcohol, suffered serious injuries to his head and legs, police said.

Security camera footage taken at the market shows the vehicle moving in reverse from the parking lot, passing through the front doors and crashing through displays before coming to a halt. One man dressed in blue work clothes is shown being knocked to the side by the vehicle.

The driver has admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. Police are now investigating whether to charge the driver with drunk driving.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Jan 18
Female imperial family members to be barred from key succession rite
The government decided Thursday only male adult imperial family members will attend one of the key ceremonies to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the throne on May 1, following the example set by Emperor Akihito's enthronement in 1989. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
'Meat futon' skit with girls in bikinis on Japanese TV slammed as sexist and outdated
Look carefully and you’ll see Japan’s Benny Hill sandwiched in between these women. (soranews24.com)
Jan 18
Ghosn denied bail again
A Japanese court has turned down an appeal from Carlos Ghosn's defense team over a decision to deny the former Nissan Motor chairman bail. (NHK)
Jan 18
Gifu: Suspected drunk driver plows vehicle into grocery store
A suspected drunk driver plowed his vehicle into a market in Kani City on Wednesday, injuring two persons, police said, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 18
Tokyo to see if waterfront painting is Banksy
A work of graffiti found at a Tokyo waterfront is receiving special treatment. (NHK)
Jan 17
Japan court sides with unshaven metro workers
A Japanese court has ruled that a subway firm's severe evaluation of personnel with beards or mustaches was unfair, and ordered that damages be paid. (NHK)
Jan 17
Ajinomoto to raise prices of soup cubes, salt
Executives at major Japanese food maker Ajinomoto say they are raising prices of instant soup stocks and salt for home use, citing higher costs. (NHK)
Jan 17
Shibuya on Halloween: 10 more persons to be sent to prosecutors over truck incident
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 17
Japan cherry blossom forecast 2019! Sakura coming earlier than usual to Tokyo
Japan’s most beloved flowers are often associated with April, but they’ll be at their most beautiful in Tokyo before that, says forecast. (soranews24.com)
Jan 17
Grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo
Grand champion Kisenosato, the only Japanese wrestler at sumo's highest rank, decided to retire Wednesday after three straight losses at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. (Japan Today)