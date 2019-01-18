Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
NHK -- Jan 19
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, launched the 26-meter-long rocket carrying the satellites on Friday morning from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The rocket placed the largest of the satellites into orbit at an altitude of 514 kilometers about 51 minutes after the launch. The other six were then released into orbit one by one as planned.

JAXA developed the Epsilon series with the aim of putting small satellites into orbit at a low cost. The Epsilon-1 was launched six years ago.

One of the seven satellites will test transmission equipment and cameras made from commercial parts, and another will try to create artificial shooting stars.

The space agency is shouldering the Epsilon-4's launch cost of about 5.5 billion yen, or roughly 50 million dollars, in an attempt to encourage private-sector space exploration. This is the first time an Epsilon rocket has been used to transport multiple satellites.

ロケット打ち上げ後に、発射場近くの雑木林で火災が起きていました。　消防によりますと、18日午前10時20分ごろ、鹿児島県肝付町の内之浦宇宙空間観測所の近くで「山火事が起きている」とJAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）の自衛消防隊から地元の消防団に連絡がありました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 19
Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities. (NHK)
Jan 16
Johnny, oldest chimp in Japan, dies at 69
Japan's oldest chimpanzee, Johnny, has died at the estimated age of 69, a zoo in western Japan said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Jan 11
Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance of El Nino continuing into spring
Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern appears to be continuing and that there was an 80 percent chance it would stretch into the northern hemisphere spring. (Japan Today)
Jan 10
Number of flu patients tops warning level in Japan, suggesting outbreak imminent
The health ministry said Wednesday that the number of influenza patients per medical institution reached 11.17 in the week through Dec. 30, exceeding the warning level of 10. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
Partial solar eclipse observed in Japan
Sky watchers across Japan have enjoyed the first partial solar eclipse over the country in three years. (NHK)
Jan 07
JAXA says landing-site selection for Hayabusa2's touchdown on Ryugu asteroid is in the final stage
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is searching for a suitable site on the Ryugu asteroid that it can safely land its Hayabusa2 spacecraft as early as late this month. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Farmers struggle to keep cows left behind near Fukushima plant
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Sixth case of swine fever infection found at central Japan farm
Japan’s swine fever epidemic is spreading further with a sixth case identified Tuesday in the central part of the country, leading to the first dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force troops and the launch of a crisis control unit by the central government. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan's health minister says
The government will temporarily suspend an extra medical fee that pregnant women were required to pay out of pocket to see doctors, health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday. (Japan Times)