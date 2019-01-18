About 30 percent of respondents in a Japanese government survey say they want to work until their early 60s.

The Cabinet Office last November surveyed 5,000 people aged 18 or older. Over 2,900 responded.

Asked what age they want to work until, 30.7 percent said between 61 and 65.

21.5 percent said between 66 and 70, followed by 18.8 percent who said between 51 and 60.

The survey also asked those who want to keep working past the age of 66 why they want to do so.

28.9 percent said they want to live without financial strain, while 24.9 percent said they would have to cover living expenses. 16.9 percent said they love working.

The welfare ministry says it plans to revise the public pension system because some people want to keep working after they become pensionable at the age of 65.