Survey: 30% want to keep working until age 65
NHK -- Jan 19
About 30 percent of respondents in a Japanese government survey say they want to work until their early 60s.

The Cabinet Office last November surveyed 5,000 people aged 18 or older. Over 2,900 responded.

Asked what age they want to work until, 30.7 percent said between 61 and 65.

21.5 percent said between 66 and 70, followed by 18.8 percent who said between 51 and 60.

The survey also asked those who want to keep working past the age of 66 why they want to do so.

28.9 percent said they want to live without financial strain, while 24.9 percent said they would have to cover living expenses. 16.9 percent said they love working.

The welfare ministry says it plans to revise the public pension system because some people want to keep working after they become pensionable at the age of 65.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 19
Suicides in Japan down for 9th straight year to 37-year low in 2018
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday. (Japan Today)
Jan 19
Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities. (NHK)
Jan 19
Saitama: Body of man struck by train hits two women on station platform
The body of a man struck by an oncoming train at a station in Fujimi City hit and injured two women on the platform, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
The global decline of Japanese universities
A glance at the World University Rankings, published last September by the Times Higher Education, reveals the following major changes in the rankings compared with the previous year. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Health insurance in Japan to exclude family abroad
Overseas dependents of foreigners working in Japan would no longer be covered by medical insurance come 2020 under a legislative proposal that seeks to restrain ballooning health care costs. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Wife of yakuza boss, driver shot in Kawasaki; gunman sought
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a gunman who shot the wife of a boss in the Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate and his male driver on a road in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
Jan 19
Japanese consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9% in 2018
Consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9 percent last year, according to government data published Friday, as the world’s third-largest economy continues its yearslong battle to stoke weak inflation. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Female imperial family members to be barred from key succession rite
The government decided Thursday only male adult imperial family members will attend one of the key ceremonies to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the throne on May 1, following the example set by Emperor Akihito's enthronement in 1989. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
'Meat futon' skit with girls in bikinis on Japanese TV slammed as sexist and outdated
Look carefully and you’ll see Japan’s Benny Hill sandwiched in between these women. (soranews24.com)