College and university entrance exams underway
NHK -- Jan 20
More than half a million high-school students and graduates across Japan are putting their knowledge to the test at unified college and university entrance exams.

The number of applicants sitting for this year's exams, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, is down slightly by 5,841, to 576,830.

A record 852 public and private universities and colleges will rely on the scores for their admissions processes.

On Saturday, applicants are taking tests in geography, history, social studies, Japanese and foreign languages, and English listening ability.

The exams will be replaced in 2021 by a new system that will include English tests set by private companies, and introduce essay-style questions.

大学入試センター試験が始まりました。57万人以上の受験生が試験に臨みます。　受験生：「とりあえずミスをしないようにできる限りのことができれば良いなと」「自分の100％の力じゃなくて、150％の力が出せたら良いかな」　センター試験は全国693の会場で19日と20日に行われます。
Jan 20
Tickets for all Japan games at Rugby World Cup sell out
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
Jan 20
80-year-old man arrested for setting fire to wife in car
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw oil on his 79-year-old wife and set fire to her inside a car. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
School apologizes after video purportedly shows teacher assaulting student
A public high school in Machida City has apologized to a boy after the emergence online of a video that purportedly shows a male teacher assaulting him, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Tsunami-hit town demolishes old office despite preservation calls
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
TPP-11 opens doors to new members
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Suicides in Japan down for 9th straight year to 37-year low in 2018
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday. (Japan Today)
Jan 19
Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities. (NHK)
Jan 19
Saitama: Body of man struck by train hits two women on station platform
The body of a man struck by an oncoming train at a station in Fujimi City hit and injured two women on the platform, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
The global decline of Japanese universities
A glance at the World University Rankings, published last September by the Times Higher Education, reveals the following major changes in the rankings compared with the previous year. (Japan Times)