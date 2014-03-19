Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw oil on his 79-year-old wife and set fire to her inside a car.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. A passerby called police and said there was a person on fire in the front passenger seat of a car in a vacant lot, Fuji TV reported.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and found the woman, Masuko Miyabara, with burns all over her body. She was taken to hospital where she was died Friday night.
Police said her husband, Masahiro Miyabara, who was found nearby in another car with burns to his legs, has admitted to the crime. He told police he lost his temper after he and his wife had an argument. He was quoted as saying he threw oil on her and used his cigarette lighter to ignite it.
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial.
(Japan Today)
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war.
(Nikkei)
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday.
(Japan Today)