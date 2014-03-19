80-year-old man arrested for setting fire to wife in car
Japan Today -- Jan 20
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw oil on his 79-year-old wife and set fire to her inside a car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. A passerby called police and said there was a person on fire in the front passenger seat of a car in a vacant lot, Fuji TV reported.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and found the woman, Masuko Miyabara, with burns all over her body. She was taken to hospital where she was died Friday night.

Police said her husband, Masahiro Miyabara, who was found nearby in another car with burns to his legs, has admitted to the crime. He told police he lost his temper after he and his wife had an argument. He was quoted as saying he threw oil on her and used his cigarette lighter to ignite it.

80歳の夫は「車内でもめて妻に火を付けた」と供述しています。　宮原正篤容疑者は18日午後2時20分ごろ、金沢市の空き地で79歳の妻に火を付けて殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。妻は全身にやけどを負って病院に搬送され、意識不明の重体です。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
