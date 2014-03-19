Tickets for all Japan games at Rugby World Cup sell out
Japan Today -- Jan 20
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday.

Sales of tickets for all 48 matches began online at 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time, with all remaining seats for matches involving the Brave Blossoms snapped up almost immediately.

Tickets for all knockout-stage games have also sold out, along with those for the Australia vs Wales and England vs Argentina pool matches, according to the official ticketing website.

According to the organizers, the two games at Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, a city devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are sold out. The three games at Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in the Tokyo area are also sold out.

Sales will continue until either all available tickets sell out or the sales period ends just before midnight on March 31.

The ticketing website has experienced high traffic levels since the commencement of sales. Organizers have encouraged fans to secure their tickets using the real-time ticket availability indicator on the site.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jan 20
Tickets for all Japan games at Rugby World Cup sell out
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
College and university entrance exams underway
More than half a million high-school students and graduates across Japan are putting their knowledge to the test at unified college and university entrance exams. (NHK)
Jan 20
80-year-old man arrested for setting fire to wife in car
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw oil on his 79-year-old wife and set fire to her inside a car. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
School apologizes after video purportedly shows teacher assaulting student
A public high school in Machida City has apologized to a boy after the emergence online of a video that purportedly shows a male teacher assaulting him, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Tsunami-hit town demolishes old office despite preservation calls
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
TPP-11 opens doors to new members
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
Suicides in Japan down for 9th straight year to 37-year low in 2018
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday. (Japan Today)
Jan 19
Epsilon-4 puts 7 satellites into orbit
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities. (NHK)
Jan 19
Saitama: Body of man struck by train hits two women on station platform
The body of a man struck by an oncoming train at a station in Fujimi City hit and injured two women on the platform, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 19
The global decline of Japanese universities
A glance at the World University Rankings, published last September by the Times Higher Education, reveals the following major changes in the rankings compared with the previous year. (Japan Times)