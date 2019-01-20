A 113-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday. Masazo Nonaka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man in April last year.
Nonaka, a resident of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, was born in July 1905.
Nonaka's family noticed on Sunday morning that he wasn't breathing. His doctor confirmed that Nonaka had died. The family said that he seemed to be fine on Saturday.
Nonaka ran a traditional Japanese hot spring inn at Mount Meakan in eastern Hokkaido for many years.
He enjoyed watching sumo on TV, and ate his favorite cake with his family on his birthday last year.
Nonaka's granddaughter, Yuko, says her family has been able to live a happy life thanks to him.
She says she misses him but she has no regrets, as he spent his final moments at home and died with dignity.
男性の世界最高齢としてギネス認定されていた北海道足寄町の野中正造さんが20日未明に亡くなりました。113歳でした。 足寄町の野中さんは1905年、明治38年生まれの113歳で、去年4月に世界最高齢の男性としてギネス世界記録に認定されていました。
