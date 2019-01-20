This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants .

Applicants took tests in science and mathematics across the country on the 2nd and final day on Sunday.

Officials say 5 applicants taking the exams at 3 venues started up to 50 minutes late as their trains were delayed.

One exam-taker who was guided to a wrong place at a venue will have another chance to take the exams.

A total of 103 applicants who had similar troubles over the 2-days will be allowed to retake tests next weekend.

The current exams will be replaced in 2021 by a new system that will introduce essay-style questions and include English tests set up by private companies.

大学入試センター試験が2日間の日程を終えました。スマートフォンを使って用語をネット検索するなど4件の不正行為が見つかり、4人の試験結果が無効になりました。