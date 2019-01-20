This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants .
Applicants took tests in science and mathematics across the country on the 2nd and final day on Sunday.
Officials say 5 applicants taking the exams at 3 venues started up to 50 minutes late as their trains were delayed.
One exam-taker who was guided to a wrong place at a venue will have another chance to take the exams.
A total of 103 applicants who had similar troubles over the 2-days will be allowed to retake tests next weekend.
The current exams will be replaced in 2021 by a new system that will introduce essay-style questions and include English tests set up by private companies.
VIDEO
大学入試センター試験が2日間の日程を終えました。スマートフォンを使って用語をネット検索するなど4件の不正行為が見つかり、4人の試験結果が無効になりました。
Jan 21
A 113-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday. Masazo Nonaka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man in April last year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
A 59-year-old amateur hunter died after being attacked by a wild boar Sunday morning on a mountain west of Tokyo, police said.
(Kyodo)
Jan 21
This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants .
(NHK)
Jan 21
The leaders of Japan and Russia hold crunch summit talks on Tuesday, with the two countries locked in an undiplomatic war of words over a set of disputed islands.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
More than half a million high-school students and graduates across Japan are putting their knowledge to the test at unified college and university entrance exams.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested an 80-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he threw oil on his 79-year-old wife and set fire to her inside a car.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
A public high school in Machida City has apologized to a boy after the emergence online of a video that purportedly shows a male teacher assaulting him, reports Fuji News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war.
(Nikkei)