A 59-year-old amateur hunter died after being attacked by a wild boar Sunday morning on a mountain west of Tokyo, police said.
Hiroshi Hasegawa was found unconscious by his fellow hunters on the mountain in Yamanashi, Yamanashi Prefecture, after they heard him say "I've had it" via radio.
Hasegawa, a resident of the city, had been pursuing boars with three other hunters and was probably attacked from behind around 9:40 a.m. while attempting to ambush one by himself, according to the police.
He was mauled in the left leg and other places and later pronounced dead at hospital due to loss of blood, the police said, adding the boar had apparently escaped.
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial.
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a gunman who shot the wife of a boss in the Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate and his male driver on a road in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to send 10 men to prosecutors over an incident in which a mob damaged a truck during Halloween festivities in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)