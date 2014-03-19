A man was fatally shot Monday in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s famous Kabukicho entertainment district, police said.
A suspect fled the scene. Both the suspect and the victim are believed to have links with gangsters, the police said.
The police received an emergency call from the karaoke bar in Shinjuku Ward at around 6:30 p.m., with an employee saying gunshots had been heard and a man was lying bleeding inside the bar.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
Jan 22
(Japan Times)
Jan 21
A 113-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday. Masazo Nonaka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man in April last year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants .
(NHK)
Jan 21
The leaders of Japan and Russia hold crunch summit talks on Tuesday, with the two countries locked in an undiplomatic war of words over a set of disputed islands.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
A public high school in Machida City has apologized to a boy after the emergence online of a video that purportedly shows a male teacher assaulting him, reports Fuji News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Work began in northeastern Japan on Saturday to tear down a former town hall building where dozens of people died in a tsunami in 2011, despite calls from some residents to preserve it as a memorial.
(Japan Today)
Jan 19
The number of suicides in Japan dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598 in 2018, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years amid economic recovery, preliminary data by the National Police Agency showed Friday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 19
Japan's Epsilon-4 rocket has put into orbit seven small satellites that were developed by private-sector companies and universities.
(NHK)
Jan 19
The body of a man struck by an oncoming train at a station in Fujimi City hit and injured two women on the platform, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi.
(tokyoreporter.com)