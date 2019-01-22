Kei Komuro: All financial problems resolved
NHK -- Jan 23
Kei Komuro, whose engagement to Japan's Princess Mako is planned, says he understands that all of his mother's financial problems have been resolved.

Princess Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito.

Komuro released a public statement for the first time through his lawyers on Tuesday in response to media reports that his mother had financial problems with a former fiance.

Princess Mako and Komuro's planned engagement was announced in September 2017.

However, a weekly magazine and other media reported on the financial problems soon after, and the Imperial Household Agency announced in February 2018 that the string of events leading up to the wedding would be postponed.

In the statement, Komuro said he very much regrets having inconvenienced so many people because he had not given a clear explanation on this issue.

He said his mother had received financial assistance from a man she became engaged to in September 2010.

Komuro said two years later, the man asked that the engagement be called off and his mother expressed her wish to pay him back. He said the man replied that he did not expect the money to be returned.

He explained that his mother and the man had confirmed that all their financial issues were resolved, but about a year later, the man asked for his money back.

Komuro said there have been many media reports saying that debt problems remain, but he and his mother understand that the issue regarding financial assistance from the man has been resolved. Komuro added that he will make an effort to gain the understanding of the former fiance.

Prince Akishino referred to the media reports when he met with reporters in November last year and indicated that Komuro should give an explanation.

Prince Akishino said if the two still wish to get married, then Komuro should respond appropriately.

Sources say Princess Mako and Komuro's wish to get married remains unchanged.

秋篠宮家の長女・眞子さま（27）との婚約が延期となっている小室圭さん（27）が22日、母親の“金銭トラブル”について文書を発表した。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 23
Abe makes no progress with Putin in talks on Russia-held islands, postwar peace treaty
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
Kei Komuro: All financial problems resolved
Kei Komuro, whose engagement to Japan's Princess Mako is planned, says he understands that all of his mother's financial problems have been resolved. (NHK)
Jan 21
Abe, Putin on collision course over islands
The leaders of Japan and Russia hold crunch summit talks on Tuesday, with the two countries locked in an undiplomatic war of words over a set of disputed islands. (Japan Today)
Jan 18
Female imperial family members to be barred from key succession rite
The government decided Thursday only male adult imperial family members will attend one of the key ceremonies to mark Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the throne on May 1, following the example set by Emperor Akihito's enthronement in 1989. (Japan Today)
Jan 08
S.Korea seeking talks over radar incident
A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson says both Japan and South Korea feel the need for talks over last month's radar incident. (NHK)
Jan 07
Abe orders steps against S Korean seizure of Nippon Steel assets
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has directed ministries to look into countermeasures after plaintiffs in South Korea took legal steps to seize the local assets of a Japanese steelmaker that has refused to comply with a court order to pay compensation for wartime forced labor. (Japan Today)
Jan 06
Japanese lawmaker under fire for LGBT comment
A Japanese legislator is drawing criticism for his comment that "a nation would collapse" if everyone became LGBT. (Japan Today)
Jan 04
Japan to step up research on high-output military laser
The Defense Ministry will crank into high gear its research to develop a high-output military laser that can intercept mortar rounds and enemy drones flying at low altitudes. (Japan Times)
Jan 03
Abe starts year with a game of golf, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he was able to "tee off to a good start" as he played his first round of golf in 2019. (Japan Today)
Jan 01
Japan to unveil new era name on April 1
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided. (Nikkei)