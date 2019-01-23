Two Japanese films have been nominated for this year's Academy Awards.
The Oscar nominees announced on Tuesday include "Shoplifters" by Hirokazu Koreeda for best foreign-language film.
The movie won the coveted Palme d'Or prize at last year's Cannes film festival.
The last Japanese film to be nominated for best foreign-language Oscar was "Departures," which won the award in 2009.
"Mirai" by Mamoru Hosoda has been shortlisted for best animated feature.
If successful, it would be the first Japanese winner of the category since the acclaimed anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" got the award in 2003.
The winners of the 91st Academy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 24th in Hollywood.
Jan 23
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II.
(Japan Times)
Jan 23
(NHK)
Jan 23
7-Eleven Japan has announced that it is planning to phase out sales of porno mags at its roughly 20,000 locations across Japan.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 23
Kei Komuro, whose engagement to Japan's Princess Mako is planned, says he understands that all of his mother's financial problems have been resolved.
(NHK)
Jan 23
A minibus decorated with All Nippon Airways Co.’s signature blue and white logo motors across the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, with a person sitting in the driver’s seat — except no one is really operating the vehicle.
(Japan Times)
Jan 22
A man was fatally shot Monday in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s famous Kabukicho entertainment district, police said.
(Japan Times)
Jan 21
A 113-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday. Masazo Nonaka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man in April last year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
This year's unified college and university entrance exams in Japan have ended for almost all applicants .
(NHK)
Jan 21
The leaders of Japan and Russia hold crunch summit talks on Tuesday, with the two countries locked in an undiplomatic war of words over a set of disputed islands.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tickets for all of host-nation Japan's Rugby World Cup 2019 pool games have sold out following the start of sales on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said Saturday.
(Japan Today)