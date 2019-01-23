Two Japanese films have been nominated for this year's Academy Awards.

The Oscar nominees announced on Tuesday include "Shoplifters" by Hirokazu Koreeda for best foreign-language film.

The movie won the coveted Palme d'Or prize at last year's Cannes film festival.

The last Japanese film to be nominated for best foreign-language Oscar was "Departures," which won the award in 2009.

"Mirai" by Mamoru Hosoda has been shortlisted for best animated feature.

If successful, it would be the first Japanese winner of the category since the acclaimed anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" got the award in 2003.

The winners of the 91st Academy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 24th in Hollywood.