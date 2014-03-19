Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun
On December 29, Junichi Komori is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, a third-year middle school student, inside a hotel in Taito Ward. He also allegedly stole 51,000 yen from her bag.
Komori, who has been accused of coerced intercourse and robbery, admits to the allegations. “I also did this with other girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Shitaya Police Station.
According to police, Komori met the girl via Twitter. In a direct message, the suspect offered to pay her if she served as a model on a photo shoot.
When they arrived at the hotel, the suspect bound her hands. “I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened before committing the crimes.
On December 18, Komori was released from prison after he served a term for rape resulting in injury.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
A minibus decorated with All Nippon Airways Co.’s signature blue and white logo motors across the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, with a person sitting in the driver’s seat — except no one is really operating the vehicle. (Japan Times)