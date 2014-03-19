Tokyo: Man accused of raping school girl week after release from prison
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 23
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

On December 29, Junichi Komori is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, a third-year middle school student, inside a hotel in Taito Ward. He also allegedly stole 51,000 yen from her bag.

Komori, who has been accused of coerced intercourse and robbery, admits to the allegations. “I also did this with other girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Shitaya Police Station.

According to police, Komori met the girl via Twitter. In a direct message, the suspect offered to pay her if she served as a model on a photo shoot.

When they arrived at the hotel, the suspect bound her hands. “I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened before committing the crimes.

On December 18, Komori was released from prison after he served a term for rape resulting in injury.

「撮影モデルをしないか」と誘い出していました。　小森順一容疑者（35）は先月、東京・台東区のホテルで、都内の中学校に通う女子生徒の両手首を縛るなどして無理やり乱暴したうえ、現金5万1000円を奪った疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 23
Abe makes no progress with Putin in talks on Russia-held islands, postwar peace treaty
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
Two Japanese films nominated for Oscars
Two Japanese films have been nominated for this year's Academy Awards. (NHK)
Jan 23
7-Eleven Japan wants to stop selling adult magazines, cites concern for foreigners, female customers
7-Eleven Japan has announced that it is planning to phase out sales of porno mags at its roughly 20,000 locations across Japan. (soranews24.com)
Jan 23
Kei Komuro: All financial problems resolved
Kei Komuro, whose engagement to Japan's Princess Mako is planned, says he understands that all of his mother's financial problems have been resolved. (NHK)
Jan 23
Tokyo: Man accused of raping school girl week after release from prison
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 23
Mystery deepens over human bones used as teaching aids at schools in Japan
The mystery over the recently discovered use of real human bones as skeleton models at schools has continued to deepen. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
Driverless terminal bus goes on test run at Tokyo's Haneda airport
A minibus decorated with All Nippon Airways Co.’s signature blue and white logo motors across the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, with a person sitting in the driver’s seat — except no one is really operating the vehicle. (Japan Times)
Jan 22
Shooting in Tokyo's Kabukicho district leaves man dead
A man was fatally shot Monday in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s famous Kabukicho entertainment district, police said. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
World's oldest man dies at 113
A 113-year-old Japanese man died on Sunday. Masazo Nonaka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man in April last year. (NHK)
Jan 21
Hunter dies after being mauled by wild boar on Japan mountain
A 59-year-old amateur hunter died after being attacked by a wild boar Sunday morning on a mountain west of Tokyo, police said. (Kyodo)