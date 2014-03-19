Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

On December 29, Junichi Komori is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, a third-year middle school student, inside a hotel in Taito Ward. He also allegedly stole 51,000 yen from her bag.

Komori, who has been accused of coerced intercourse and robbery, admits to the allegations. “I also did this with other girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Shitaya Police Station.

According to police, Komori met the girl via Twitter. In a direct message, the suspect offered to pay her if she served as a model on a photo shoot.

When they arrived at the hotel, the suspect bound her hands. “I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened before committing the crimes.

On December 18, Komori was released from prison after he served a term for rape resulting in injury.

「撮影モデルをしないか」と誘い出していました。 小森順一容疑者（35）は先月、東京・台東区のホテルで、都内の中学校に通う女子生徒の両手首を縛るなどして無理やり乱暴したうえ、現金5万1000円を奪った疑いが持たれています。