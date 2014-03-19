Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.

The drawing in Tokyo has sparked some excitement, with authorities saying they plan to check on its authenticity. But the work found in the coastal town of Kujukuri, in Chiba, which resembles Banksy’s noted “Girl with Balloon,” may end up causing disappointment.

“As it seems to have been drawn recently, I guess it may be a copy by a fan,” Yoshitaka Mori, an expert on the works of the British-based artist, said, while noting he has not seen the actual graffiti on the concrete seawall at the fishing port.

The drawing of a 1-meter-tall girl in monochrome and a red heart-shaped balloon was noticed by port officials on Monday after an inquiry from a media outlet, according to the town in Chiba Prefecture.

An official overseeing the port, appearing surprised by the attention, said there is no plan to ask for experts’ judgement on the authenticity of the graffiti.

Mori, a professor at Tokyo University of the Arts, said he could not “think of any reason why Banksy, who in recent years has been busy traveling around the world and constantly producing works, should come to Japan secretly and create works.”

Banksy, whose identity is known to few, has produced works of art on walls and other locations all over the world. In October he caused controversy after he shredded the “Girl with Balloon” during an auction in London.

千葉県の九十九里浜で見つかった落書きが関係者を困惑させている。そこに描かれていたのは、正体が謎に包まれた世界的アーティスト「バンクシー」の作品とそっくりだったのだ。 謎の絵は千葉でも見つかった。世界的なアーティスト、バンクシーの作品「少女と風船」。