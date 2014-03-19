A data scandal at Japan's labor ministry has created further headaches for the Abe government in its protracted attempts to spur inflation.
The ministry's Monthly Labor Survey overstated nominal pay increases in the first eleven months of 2018. Corrected monthly results released on Wednesday saw year-on-year wage growth drop by between 0.1 and 0.7 percentage point. Officials revised data for every month.
The Bank of Japan has been trying since 2013 to reach 2% price growth and bring the country out of deflation. Wage hikes, policymakers have argued, increase consumers' purchasing power and push prices up. But Wednesday's revisions show households have less disposable income than previously thought.
The scandal stems from the ministry's failure to survey all companies in Tokyo with 500 or more employees. Since 2004 it has collected data from only about one-third of such businesses. Pay at large companies is relatively high, meaning the total wages paid were greater than the published results.
Officials corrected the survey methodology last year, meaning that wages appeared to jump significantly from a year earlier. With the revisions applied to previous years, however, 2018's pay hikes are shown to be less dramatic.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11), a trade pact among 11 Pacific Rim nations, officially opened its doors to new members on Saturday in a move aimed at bolstering free trade at a time when the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war.
(Nikkei)
Consumer prices rose a sluggish 0.9 percent last year, according to government data published Friday, as the world’s third-largest economy continues its yearslong battle to stoke weak inflation.
(Japan Times)
The workforce in 2040 is projected to be 20 percent smaller than in 2017 due to overall population decline if the economy sees no growth and women and the elderly continue to have difficulty landing jobs, according to government study released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Haruhiko Kuroda may rue the day he visited Nagoya. In a Nov. 5 speech to business leaders in the city, the Bank of Japan governor came close to declaring the end of deflation and the dawn of a new era. (Japan Times)
Bank of Japan policymakers will weigh downgrading their inflation outlook at their meeting later this month to reflect lower crude oil prices, cuts in mobile phone fees and an expansion of free schooling. (Nikkei)
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.
(Japan Times)