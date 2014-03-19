Ghosn tells Renault he is resigning as CEO and chairman
Nikkei -- Jan 24
Carlos Ghosn has told Renault he intends to resign as chairman and CEO of the French automaker, Nikkei learned Wednesday, now that his detention in Japan has ruled out a quick return to France.

Ghosn apparently chose to step down on his own as Renault and the French government, the company's top shareholder, move to install new leadership. The automaker is expected to accept his resignation at a board meeting Thursday.

Interim chief Thierry Bollore is expected to be named Renault's next CEO, while Jean-Dominique Senard, the chief executive of tiremaker Michelin, is poised to become chairman.

Renault alliance partners Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Motors both dismissed Ghosn as chairman after his arrest in Japan in November on allegations of financial misconduct.

Calls for Ghosn's removal have grown at Renault, which stopped short of dismissing him, insisting he is innocent until proven guilty. Ghosn has denied the charges against him.

His detention has dragged on and appears likely to last even longer after he was denied bail for a second time Tuesday.

