A 27-year-old American man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a 27-year-old woman in Osaka last year, dismembering her body and dumping the parts in several locations.
The Kobe District Court handed down its ruling against Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar on Wednesday. He was convicted of strangling Saki Kondo at an apartment in Osaka on Feb 16, 2017, Fuji TV reported.
He dismembered the body and scattered the parts in Nishinari Ward in Osaka, as well as Shimamoto town in Osaka Prefecture and in the mountains near Kyoto.
Prosecutors had sought a 13-year prison term for Bayraktar who is from New York and had come to Japan on a tourist visa. They did not indict him for murder because they could not prove intent to kill. Instead, he was charged with manslaughter and abandoning a body.
The court heard that Bayraktar met the victim on an online dating site and that after killing her, attempted to destroy evidence by erasing his dating site account and buying a saw to dismember her body.
