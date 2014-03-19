Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
tokyoreporter.com -- Jan 25
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi

In September, Tatsuya Takegawa, of no known occupation, told the woman, then 24, during a fortunetelling consultation at his residence in Narashino City that her situation would improve through “prayer and exorcism.” He then allegedly fondled her chest.

Takegawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I just touched her body for the purpose of exorcism,” the suspect was quoted by the Narashino Police Station. “I did not do it with an obscene intention.”

The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police after the incident. She said that she was to receive a prayer, but the suspect fondled her body.

千葉県習志野市の自宅で祈祷（きとう）をするなどと言って女性の体を触ったとして、32歳の男が逮捕されました。　自称・無職の竹川哲也容疑者は去年9月、習志野市の自宅で祈祷をするなどと言って、当時24歳の女性の胸を触るなどした疑いが持たれています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 25
Police outpost in Toyama attacked by student
A man has attacked and wounded a police officer at an outpost in Toyama City on the Sea of Japan coast, central Japan. Police have arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. (NHK)
Jan 25
Man claims he molested woman to achieve 'exorcism'
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 24
Nine-year-old girl faces world's top go player
A nine-year-old girl who is set to become the youngest professional player of the board game go in Japan has played the world's top-ranked female player. (NHK)
Jan 24
A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
2 Japanese men arrested for attempting to smuggle endangered otters
Two men have been arrested over an alleged attempt to smuggle from Thailand five otters in a carry-on bag through customs at Tokyo's Haneda Airport last October, police said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Jan 23
Abe makes no progress with Putin in talks on Russia-held islands, postwar peace treaty
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
Jan 23
7-Eleven Japan wants to stop selling adult magazines, cites concern for foreigners, female customers
7-Eleven Japan has announced that it is planning to phase out sales of porno mags at its roughly 20,000 locations across Japan. (soranews24.com)
Jan 23
Kei Komuro: All financial problems resolved
Kei Komuro, whose engagement to Japan's Princess Mako is planned, says he understands that all of his mother's financial problems have been resolved. (NHK)
Jan 23
Tokyo: Man accused of raping school girl week after release from prison
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 23
Driverless terminal bus goes on test run at Tokyo's Haneda airport
A minibus decorated with All Nippon Airways Co.’s signature blue and white logo motors across the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, with a person sitting in the driver’s seat — except no one is really operating the vehicle. (Japan Times)