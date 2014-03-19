Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi
In September, Tatsuya Takegawa, of no known occupation, told the woman, then 24, during a fortunetelling consultation at his residence in Narashino City that her situation would improve through “prayer and exorcism.” He then allegedly fondled her chest.
Takegawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I just touched her body for the purpose of exorcism,” the suspect was quoted by the Narashino Police Station. “I did not do it with an obscene intention.”
The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police after the incident. She said that she was to receive a prayer, but the suspect fondled her body.
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another possible work by the artist was found in the nation’s capital.
(Japan Times)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to seek progress on a decadeslong territorial dispute over a group of islands that have remained under Russian control since the end of World War II. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl last month, an incident that took place just over a week after he completed a prison term for the same crime, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
A minibus decorated with All Nippon Airways Co.’s signature blue and white logo motors across the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary bus, with a person sitting in the driver’s seat — except no one is really operating the vehicle. (Japan Times)