Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is alleged to have molested a woman during a fortunetelling session last year, reports TV Asahi

In September, Tatsuya Takegawa, of no known occupation, told the woman, then 24, during a fortunetelling consultation at his residence in Narashino City that her situation would improve through “prayer and exorcism.” He then allegedly fondled her chest.

Takegawa, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I just touched her body for the purpose of exorcism,” the suspect was quoted by the Narashino Police Station. “I did not do it with an obscene intention.”

The matter emerged when the woman consulted with police after the incident. She said that she was to receive a prayer, but the suspect fondled her body.

千葉県習志野市の自宅で祈祷（きとう）をするなどと言って女性の体を触ったとして、32歳の男が逮捕されました。 自称・無職の竹川哲也容疑者は去年9月、習志野市の自宅で祈祷をするなどと言って、当時24歳の女性の胸を触るなどした疑いが持たれています。